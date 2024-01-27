Bondly Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $385,204.81 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $385,204.81 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bondly’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Forj, previously known as Bondly, is a pioneering DeFi platform revolutionizing trading across blockchains. Its intrinsic cryptocurrency, BONDLY, powers a versatile ecosystem, including a unique OTC exchange simplifying NFT transactions. Notably, Forj’s Metaprints collection guides brands in metaverse exploration, fortifying creator-audience relationships. The platform amplifies community engagement, with features like crypto-wallets fostering collective support. BONDLY token holders enjoy privileges such as staking, governance, and exclusive access to sales. Spearheaded by serial entrepreneur and CEO Harry, Forj initiates groundbreaking projects like PolkaPet World. Harry’s entrepreneurial flair is evident from his past success with Fore Media, generating significant revenue while working alongside tech stalwarts. Additionally, his insights benefit ventures through consultancy roles and strategic partnerships, underlining his multifaceted expertise.”

