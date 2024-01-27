Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.67.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. 2,493,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

