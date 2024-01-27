United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $710.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.2 %

United Rentals stock traded down $20.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.01. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

