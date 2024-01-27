Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $151.78 million and $19.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002398 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001572 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,514,984 coins and its circulating supply is 178,514,870 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

