Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.