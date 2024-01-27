Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Silver Viper Minerals
