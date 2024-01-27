Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $11.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.10 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 483,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $708.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 444,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

