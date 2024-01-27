VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

VAT Group stock remained flat at $46.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. VAT Group has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on VAT Group in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

