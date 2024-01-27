Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

See Also

