Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Decreases By 21.6%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNVGY stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,078. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of 9.64 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.11.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

