Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,863 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,247. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,073 shares of company stock worth $19,099,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

