Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

TDY stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.96. 212,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,763. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

