Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 29,489 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 23.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 168,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,228. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

