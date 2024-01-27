Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $213.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.21.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

