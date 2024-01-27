Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 141,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

