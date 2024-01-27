O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,022.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,039.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $970.15 and its 200-day moving average is $948.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

