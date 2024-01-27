Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of United Therapeutics worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

UTHR traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.97.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

