TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 266.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $36,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,082.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,001.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,089.96. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

