Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 566,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

