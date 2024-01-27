Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

