LGT Group Foundation Sells 38,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $35,068,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after buying an additional 756,017 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,413. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

