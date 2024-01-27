Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,544 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 133,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. 323,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,107. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

