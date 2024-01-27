Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

