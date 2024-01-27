Versor Investments LP Takes $841,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after buying an additional 86,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.28. 924,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,251. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

