Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.09% of LiveRamp worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. 307,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

