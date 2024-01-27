Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:FPFD)

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,125 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.75% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

