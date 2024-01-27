LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Cut to $63.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

LKQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 1,123,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

