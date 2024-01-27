QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) PT Raised to $70.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

QCRH traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 74,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QCR by 23.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

