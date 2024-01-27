Raymond James Increases Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $52.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Get Silgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.