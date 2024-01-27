Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 520,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

