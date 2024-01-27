JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. 3,458,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

