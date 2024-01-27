Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $655,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.