Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,244. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,689.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Featured Stories
