Stephens Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $98.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 99,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

