PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

