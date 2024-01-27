iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

