PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

