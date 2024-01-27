PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.