PFG Investments LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $448.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $449.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.63. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

