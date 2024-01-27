Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,113 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 908,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

