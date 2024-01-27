Versor Investments LP Invests $1.18 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,203. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

