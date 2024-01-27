XML Financial LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

