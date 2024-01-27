PFG Investments LLC Acquires 274 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 424.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 109,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 109,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 39,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $68.84. 1,556,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,884. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

