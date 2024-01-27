The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.