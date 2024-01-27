PFG Investments LLC Sells 564 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

DHR traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.