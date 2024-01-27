Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $25.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,284.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

