XML Financial LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

