XML Financial LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 953,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

