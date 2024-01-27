Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 5,555,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,438. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

