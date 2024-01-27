OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.47. 792,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

