Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $736,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

