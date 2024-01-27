Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

LECO traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $224.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.